Today’s Forecast: “Windswept Whirlwinds with Rains and Rumbles”

Hello, Armstrong and Whitesand residents! The sky has draped itself in clouds and holds a 30% promise of rain showers in the morning and early afternoon. But come early afternoon, expect the heavens to open up and offer showers. Thunder might add its dramatic drumroll to the afternoon’s performance. Add to this mix, swirls of local smoke. The breezes of the morning, flowing southeast at 20 km/h, will switch gears to a gusty south wind reaching 40 km/h and even gusting up to 60 km/h. The temperature will dance its way to a high of 24°C, but with the humidex joining in, it might feel like a balmy 29°C. UV enthusiasts, please note we’re at a moderate index of 4 – don’t skip the sunscreen!

Tonight’s Symphony: “Rain’s Curtain Call with Windy Whispers”

As night sets in, expect the showers to bid adieu before dawn. However, the clouds are here to stay, teasing with a 40% chance of more showers. A thunderstorm might stage an early evening act, so keep an ear out for those rumbles. The winds, after their robust performance from the south at 40 km/h and gusting up to 60, will shift to the southwest, gusting to 50 and eventually change direction to the northwest, gusting at 50. The mercury will dip to a cool 11°C, so you might want a light sweater if you’re venturing out.

Tomorrow’s Prelude: “A Rainy Reverie”

Thursday, 17th August: A straightforward melody from the skies – Showers, with temperatures playing a mellow tune at 18°C.

🌱 Gardening Tip:

With all this rain, it’s a great time to let nature water your gardens. But those gusty winds might cause some havoc. Ensure any fragile plants or garden decorations are secured.