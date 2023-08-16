(NIPIGON, ON) – A person reported missing since August 7, 2023, was tragically found deceased in the Nipigon region. The discovery was made by the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Aviation Services in collaboration with the OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT).

Throughout the search operation, the OPP ERT, Aviation Services, and Canine Unit were joined by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) Conservation Officers and Forest Helicopters to intensify the search efforts.

Out of respect for the family’s privacy, further details will not be disclosed as it remains a private matter for the bereaved family.