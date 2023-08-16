Illicit Activities Unearthed at Casino Resort

PICKERING ON – TECH – An investigation led by the Ontario Provincial Police’s (OPP) Investigation and Enforcement Bureau, in partnership with the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO), has exposed a scandal at Pickering Casino Resort, culminating in the arrest of four individuals.

Casino Dealer’s Scheme Unveiled

On August 3, 2023, the bureau, an appendage of the AGCO, was notified of allegations pointing towards a table games dealer colluding with certain patrons at the casino.

Sandeep SOGI, a 24-year-old Scarborough resident, was at the epicenter of these allegations and has since been charged with:

Criminal Breach of Trust: This charge pertains to an individual who, in relation to their duties, violates the trust vested in them, causing economic or proprietary harm. Conviction can lead to imprisonment. Cheat at Play (four counts): This pertains to anyone who, while playing a game or in holding the stakes for a game, fraudulently wins or attempts to win money. Penalties can vary, but often involve financial penalties or imprisonment. Fraud Over $5000 (four counts): Individuals charged under this offense have defrauded the public or an individual, directly or indirectly, of a sum over $5000. Conviction can result in up to 14 years in prison.

Accomplices Apprehended

Sukhvir SINGH (28, Mississauga), Deepak KAKKAR (30, Brampton), and Anchhu KUMAR (24, Brampton) were also implicated in the scheme. They face charges of:

Cheat at Play (four counts) Fraud over $5000 (four counts) Possession Property Obtained by Crime over $5000 (four counts): This charge addresses those who possess property that is believed to be obtained through criminal activity valued over $5000. Conviction can lead to a decade or more in prison, depending on the property’s value and nature.

Court Proceedings Await

All accused individuals have been released from custody and are scheduled for appearances in the Ontario Court of Justice in Oshawa on future dates.

Call for Public Assistance

As the probe continues, officials urge anyone possessing information that could bolster the investigation to reach out to Detective Constable Melynda Moran of the OPP Investigation and Enforcement Bureau at 289-923-7345.

For those who prefer anonymity, tips can be relayed through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

Authorities remain committed to ensuring the integrity of gaming establishments and safeguarding patrons from fraudulent activities. This investigation underscores the importance of vigilance in recognizing and reporting suspicious activities.