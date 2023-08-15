Today’s Forecast: “Sunny Serenades with Thunderous Tunes”

Good day, Thunder Bay! If you’re looking to soak in some sunshine, make the most of this morning and early afternoon. By late afternoon, clouds will join the chorus, with a 30% chance of dropping a shower or two. But don’t be surprised if the skies put on a more dramatic performance; there’s a risk of thunderstorms waiting in the wings! Temperatures will rise, striking a high note of 28°C, but with the humidex singing along, it might feel more like a warm 31°C.

Tonight’s Melody: “Night Whispers with Foggy Notes”

As nightfall approaches, expect a partly cloudy sky that may occasionally be interrupted by a 30% chance of evening showers. The potential encore of thunderstorms lingers in the background. Gentle fog patches will develop as the night progresses, setting a mystical ambiance. The west wind, blowing at 20 km/h, will serenade you before calming down as the night deepens. Prepare for a cool-down with temperatures striking a low of 16°C.

Tomorrow’s Tune: “Cloud Cover Crescendo”

Wednesday, 16th August: The day promises a main act of clouds, with a 60% chance of afternoon showers stealing the spotlight. And just when you think the show’s over, a thunderstorm might make a guest appearance. Morning fog patches are expected to fade away, leaving behind clearer views. The wind will shift to the southwest, building up to 20 km/h by the afternoon. Highs are set at a cozy 25°C, but the humidex hints at it feeling more like 29°C. And don’t forget, with a UV index of 6, it’s time to play it safe and lather on the sunscreen!

📸 Photo Op:

With such dynamic weather, it’s a fantastic day for budding photographers to capture the contrasts! Whether it’s the morning sun, the mystique of fog, or the drama of a thunderstorm – there’s a shot waiting at every turn.

Stay prepared, Thunder Bay, and enjoy the climatic concert nature has in store for you!