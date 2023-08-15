Today’s Forecast: “Sunshine with a Side of Showers”

Good day, Kenora! The sun and clouds are partnering for a delightful dance in the skies. While they dazzle, keep an eye out for some uninvited guests: we have a 40% chance of showers making an appearance this afternoon. If that wasn’t enough drama, there’s also a potential thunderstorm waiting in the wings. But worry not, for the temperatures are giving us all the summer vibes, aiming to touch a warm 27°C, although it might feel more like 32°C thanks to the humidex.

Tonight’s Forecast: “A Symphony of Possible Showers”

As we transition into the night, our skies plan to don a partly cloudy attire. However, those cheeky showers haven’t had their fill, showing a 40% likelihood of returning early in the evening. And yes, the rumbles of a potential thunderstorm might play as your nighttime lullaby. The thermometer will take a comfortable dip, settling around 16°C.

Tomorrow’s Glimpse: “Cloudy Curtains and Rain’s Return”

Wednesday, 16th August: An overcast morning awaits, but don’t stash away your raincoats. The clouds seem to have plans, signaling showers by the afternoon. As if on cue, there’s also a chance of an afternoon thunderstorm making its presence felt. Our winds will have a tale of their own: starting from the south at 20 km/h in the morning, only to sway from the west at 30 km/h by afternoon. Temperatures will peak at 22°C with the humidex adding a touch more warmth at 26°C. As for those looking for some sunbathing, a moderate UV index of 3 suggests caution.

💌 We’re All Ears:

Captured an electric bolt or the sun playing hide and seek behind the clouds? We’d love to witness Kenora through your lens. Share your weather moments and snapshots with us at newsroom@netnewsledger.com.

Stay safe, remain vigilant, and savor nature’s theatre.