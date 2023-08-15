Alberta Forest Fires Influence Air Quality

THUNDER BAY – CLIMATE – Smoke emanating from several forest fires is anticipated to lead to deteriorating air quality starting from today across the far northern regions of Ontario.

Areas under an air quality alert include KI, Kasabonika, Sandy Lake, Pikangikum, Sachigo Lake and likely expanding as the winds bring in smoke.

This air pollution is on the rise due to significant smoke from forest fires. These are not just from local forest fires, but also from those raging in northern Alberta and the Great Slave Lake region of the Northwest Territories. This compromised air quality may persist until Thursday in certain areas.

It’s crucial to note that air quality affected by wildfire smoke can see variations in short distances and can change significantly within hours.

Health Implications of Wildfire Smoke

Wildfire smoke is a potential health hazard, even at minimal concentrations. Everyone can, and should, take measures to limit their exposure.

Especially at risk are:

Individuals with respiratory or cardiac conditions.

The elderly.

Children.

Pregnant individuals.

Outdoor workers.

If you fall into any of these categories, it’s crucial to consult with a healthcare professional to devise a strategy for these smoke events and to keep necessary medications readily available, especially during the fire season.

In case of discomfort or if someone under your care feels unwell due to the smoke, reduce your activity levels. Contact a healthcare provider if severe symptoms arise or for further guidance.

Key Recommendations: