Today’s Forecast: “Bask in the Bay’s Beauty!”

Greetings, Thunder Bay! We’re off to a radiant start with a sunlit sky gracing our city. However, keep your eyes peeled for a dance of clouds by the afternoon, blending the blue skies with patches of white. Despite the occasional cloud cover, temperatures will rise to a pleasant 22°C – ideal for all your outdoor plans!

Tonight’s Forecast: “Stellar Skies Await!”

As day transitions to night, we’re in for clear skies, allowing us to admire the vast expanse of our cosmic neighborhood. With temperatures dipping to a cool 10°C, it’s a perfect setting for stargazing or enjoying a calm evening outdoors.

Tomorrow’s Highlights: “Sizzle & Sunshine!”

Tuesday, 15th August: The day promises an abundance of sunshine from dawn to dusk. But it’s not just the sun that’s turning up the heat. Temperatures are set to soar to a scorching 28°C, and with the humidity, it may feel even warmer at 31°C. It’s time to embrace the summer vibes, Thunder Bay!

UV Advisory:

Planning to step out? Remember to apply sunscreen generously and wear protective clothing. The summer sun, although lovely, can be intense!

Thunder Bay, soak up the sun, stay hydrated, and cherish these golden summer days!