Search Operations Underway

Nipigon, ON – The Nipigon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), supported by the OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT) and air assets, is currently engaged in extensive search operations in the Nipigon area.

Description of the Missing Individual

Steven SALO, aged 60, has been reported missing. He is described as:

Height: 5’10”

5’10” Build: Medium

Medium Hair: Short brown/grey

Short brown/grey Eyes: Blue

Last Known Location

Steven was last spotted in Nipigon, on Newton Street, dated August 7, 2023. There’s potential he might be driving a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck with the Ontario marker – AS84327.

Public’s Assistance Needed

The OPP urges anyone who has had contact with Steven or possesses any information about his current location to immediately get in touch.

Contact: Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122

Every piece of information can be crucial. The public is encouraged to share any relevant details to aid in the swift location of Steven SALO. Safety and well-being are paramount.