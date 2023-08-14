Thunder Bay – Missing Person Alert

THUNDER BAY – MISSING – Local authorities are calling on the Thunder Bay community and its residents for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 33-year-old Nikita Paavola.

Last Known Location

Nikita was last seen on August 12, 2023, in the vicinity of Cumberland Street South’s 100 block area.

Description and Identifying Features

Nikita Paavola is an Indigenous female, standing approximately 5’7” tall and weighing around 240 pounds. She has distinct dyed blue/green hair, brown eyes, and a notable heart tattoo adorning her left shoulder. As of the last update, the clothing she was wearing at the time of her disappearance remains unknown.

There is no picture at this time of Nikita Paavola.

How to Help

Thunder Bay Police Service urges anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it might seem, to step forward. Please reach out to them directly at (807) 684-1200.

For those who prefer to provide information anonymously, Crime Stoppers has set up a dedicated line at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be submitted online via their portal at www.p3tips.com.