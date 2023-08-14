Background of the Disappearance

Thunder Bay – Missing – 27-year-old Gerald Smith has gone missing. Thunder Bay Police Service has issued an appeal, seeking the public’s assistance to trace Gerald who was last sighted on Aug 8, 2023, at the Thunder Bay Regional Hospital.

Detailed Description of Gerald Smith

Gerald Smith is an Indigenous male with the following distinguishing features:

Height: 5’5”

5’5” Weight: 130 pounds

130 pounds Hair: Shaved black

Shaved black Eyes: Brown

Brown Tattoos: A cross and feather on his left cheek A feather on his right cheek The words “Smith”, “Shorty”, and “666” inscribed on his left forearm.



At the time of his disappearance, Gerald’s attire remained unknown.

Call for Action

The Thunder Bay Police Service is calling on the public to come forward with any piece of information, however trivial, regarding Gerald’s whereabouts. In case you have come across Gerald or have any clue about his location, please reach out to the police at (807) 684-1200.

For those who wish to offer information without revealing their identity, they can do so through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com. Your help could prove crucial in ensuring Gerald’s safe return.