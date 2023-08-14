Researchers have discovered that people who drink a lot of alcohol might have trouble understanding and learning from the experiences of others

Understanding How Alcohol Changes How We See and Learn from Others

Sometimes, when we see someone get hurt because of too much drinking, it warns us about the dangers of alcohol. However, a new study shows that people who have a problem with drinking may not see or understand these warnings the same way others do.

How the Study Worked

Scientists asked two groups of people, one group that had a drinking problem and another group that didn’t, to watch videos. In these videos, some people were shown getting a tiny shock that hurt a bit. The scientists looked at how the people watching the videos felt and reacted.

The main things they found out were:

People with a drinking problem didn’t react as strongly when they saw someone else in pain.

These people also seemed to forget or not realize why the person in the video felt pain.

What This Means for Families

If you know someone who drinks a lot, this study can help you understand them better. Here are some things you can do:

Know It’s Not Their Fault: They might not see or understand things the way you do because of their drinking problem. Talk to Them: If they want to listen, tell them about this study and how drinking can change the way they see things. Look for Help: If they want to stop drinking, find programs that can help them learn in different ways. Help Yourself Too: It’s hard to see someone you care about struggle. Talk to others or join groups where you can share your feelings.

What’s Next?

This study helps us know more about drinking problems and how they affect the way we see and learn from others. But scientists believe more studies are needed to find out more.