Incident Overview of Water Rescue

Thunder Bay – A woman, potentially under the influence of crystal methamphetamine, was rescued from a river by a vigilant city police officer after she either fell or jumped from a bridge on the evening of Sunday, August 13.

Emergency Call and Response

Thunder Bay Police Service officers attached to the Primary Response Branch were quickly dispatched to the scene near the CLE grounds in the 1100-block area of Waterford Street. The call, which came in shortly before 8:15 p.m., reported the unsettling incident of someone plummeting from a bridge into the river. Thunder Bay Fire Rescue and Superior North EMS paramedics promptly followed in response.

Rescue Details

Upon arrival, officers were briefed about the possible influence of crystal methamphetamine on the woman, and it was noted she might not possess strong swimming capabilities. The initial officers on the scene identified an adult female in distress in the waters, having seen her momentarily go under.

A courageous officer didn’t hesitate and plunged into the river, successfully bringing the struggling woman to the safety of the shore. However, once ashore, the woman became confrontational, trying to leap back into the waters.

Medical Assistance and Further Treatment

Despite her combative state, awaiting paramedics managed to provide her the necessary medical attention and later transported her to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre. She will undergo further assessment and treatment there.

The quick action and teamwork of all emergency response teams underscore the commitment to public safety in Thunder Bay. The public is reminded always to be cautious near water bodies and report any suspicious activities or emergencies promptly.