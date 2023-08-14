Thunder Bay – Business – The 2024 Ontario Winter Games are taking place this February in Thunder Bay, and the Organizing Committee is seeking Expressions of Interest from local companies who may be able to provide services.

“As the City gets ready to welcome thousands of participants and volunteers from across Ontario, we have an opportunity for local restaurants, caterers and transportation companies to get involved,” said Matthew Lawrence, 2024 Ontario Winter Games Coordinator.

Transportation and food services are required throughout the Games for approximately 3200 participants (athletes, coaches and officials) and an additional 700-1000 volunteers. The Requests for Expressions of Interest are now open, and local businesses are encouraged to submit their ideas to be part of the event.

The Games will be separated into two weekends, with approximately 1,600 participants (plus volunteers) in each session. Weekend one takes place February 16-19, and weekend two takes place February 23-26.

Local businesses are encouraged to express interest in portions of the services required, rather than the entirety of the event ask, understanding the importance of fostering opportunities for smaller suppliers.

“This will be an exciting opportunity for local businesses to make their mark on a large stage, while also contributing to the event’s goal of fostering community engagement,” added Lawrence. “By collaborating with local restaurants, caterers, and transportation companies, we are demonstrating our community’s ability to host high-calibre events and deliver an exceptional experience to all involved.”

The deadline for submissions is August 2023. For more information, visit: www.thunderbay.ca/bids