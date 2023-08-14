Team USA Concludes Group Play with an Immaculate Record

TEAM USA was undefeated in WBSC Woman's Baseball World Cup action in Thunder Bay - Image WBSC
USA Secures its Fourth Consecutive Shutout Win with a 2-0 Triumph over Mexico

Ryan’s Performance Lights Up Port Arthur Stadium

THUNDER BAY – SPORTS – The atmosphere at Port Arthur Stadium was electric as Naomi Ryan showcased a scintillating 2-for-2 performance, driving in two crucial RBI singles. With her at the helm, the USA Baseball Women’s National Team clinched a commanding 2-0 win against a determined Mexican side, marking their last Group A face-off in the 2023 WBSC Women’s Baseball World Cup.

This hard-fought victory ensures that Team USA boasts an impeccable 5-0 record as they wrap up Group A play.

Breaking Down the Showdown

First Blood: Alex Hugo, ever the live wire, initiated the scoring, belting a double down the left field line. Naomi Ryan, true to form, followed suit with an RBI single that put USA on the scoreboard first.

Pitching Mastery: Elise Berger, the starting pitcher for the stars and stripes, dished out three strikeouts over two innings, ensuring the Mexican offense was kept in check.

Sealing the Lead: By the bottom of the third, Ryan, ever consistent, registered her second single of the day, ushering Hugo home. This extended the U.S. lead to a comfortable 2-0.

Relief Prowess: After a calm fourth inning, Niki Eckert took the spotlight, delivering a strikeout and curbing any aspirations Mexico had of making a comeback. The final innings witnessed Olivia Pichardo’s impeccable skill with two back-to-back strikeouts, while Meggie Meidlinger’s veteran presence in the seventh ensured a 2-0 clean sheet victory for Team USA.

Key Takeaways

  • Hugo shone with a stellar 2-for-2, including a single, a double, and a pair of runs.
  • Remi Schaber bolstered the offense with a double.
  • Kelsie Whitmore’s agility was evident with two stolen bases and a walk.
  • The combined pitching prowess of Berger, Eckert, Meidlinger, and Pichardo led to a mere single hit allowed.
  • Team USA’s defense was on point, churning out shutouts in the last four matches, and only surrendering two runs throughout the week.

What’s Next?

With Group A play at the 2023 WBSC Women’s Baseball World Cup drawing to a close, all eyes now turn to next summer. Team USA will be back in action, hunting for that elusive gold in the 2024 WBSC Women’s Baseball World Cup Finals.

