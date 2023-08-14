Impaired Driving Incident in Red Lake: OPP Takes Action Following Traffic Complaint

RED LAKE, ON – The Ear Falls and Red Lake Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment swiftly acted on a traffic complaint, resulting in the arrest and charging of a Winnipeg man for impaired driving.

Incident Overview

On the evening of August 11, 2023, around 9:41 p.m., the Ear Falls and Red Lake OPP Detachment officers attended to a traffic complaint at Balsam Avenue in Ear Falls Township. Upon arrival, they found a vehicle parked with the driver still inside.

The subsequent investigation confirmed the driver had consumed alcohol beyond permissible limits. This led to the driver’s arrest and subsequent transport to the Red Lake OPP Detachment for more detailed testing.

Charges and Legal Context

The accused, identified as 52-year-old Leonard GUIBOCHE from Winnipeg, faces several charges:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs: This charge signifies that a person was operating a motor vehicle while their ability to do so was affected by alcohol or drugs. If convicted, first-time offenders could face a minimum fine of $1,000, and potential jail time, especially in cases of injury or death. Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus): This charge indicates that a person was operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration over 80 milligrams of alcohol in 100 milliliters of blood. Convictions can lead to similar penalties as the aforementioned charge. Driving while under suspension: This means the accused was operating a vehicle while their driver’s license was suspended. This offence can lead to fines ranging from $1,000 to $5,000 for first-time offenders, and potential imprisonment for subsequent convictions.

After the formal process, GUIBOCHE was released and is expected to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Red Lake on October 19, 2023.

A Word from the OPP

The OPP remains resolute in its commitment to ensuring the safety of all who travel Ontario’s roadways. The public is highly encouraged to actively report suspected Impaired Driving. For immediate concerns, dial 911. To lodge complaints about impaired, aggressive, or reckless driving, please call 1-888-310-1122.

MADD Canada’s Tips to Ensure Safe Driving

In association with MADD Canada, we provide some safety-first guidelines to avoid driving under the influence:

Plan Ahead: If you’re planning to drink, secure a designated driver, opt for public transport, or hire a cab/ridesharing service. Stay the Night: If you’re at a venue or a friend’s house and have had alcohol, it’s safer to consider staying overnight. Recognize Your Limits: Know when you’ve had too much and don’t hesitate to seek alternative transport. Hosting Accountability: As a host, offer non-alcoholic drink choices and ensure your guests have arranged for safe transport home.

Let’s collectively ensure our roads remain safe.

