KENORA – NEWS – In Kenora, a traffic complaint escalated to impaired driving charges against a 36-year-old individual hailing from Narol, Manitoba.

On the evening of August 13, 2023, around 8:00 p.m., the Kenora Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were alerted to a potential impaired driver based on a traffic complaint.

Search and Investigation

The Kenora OPP acted swiftly, and within a short duration, officers pinpointed and approached the reported vehicle. Upon interacting with the driver, Weronika HUBATKA, police deduced signs of impairment, leading to her immediate arrest. Further intensifying the situation, two youths were discovered inside the vehicle when the arrest was made.

Legal Implications and Charges

Weronika HUBATKA faces two significant charges under the Criminal Code of Canada:

Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs: Individuals found guilty under this charge can face minimum penalties such as a $1,000 fine for the first offence, with escalating penalties for subsequent violations. Severe cases can lead to imprisonment. Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 Plus): This offence pertains to individuals operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) exceeding 80 mg of alcohol in 100 mL of blood. The penalties for this charge mirror those of the aforementioned impaired driving charge.

HUBATKA was subsequently released from custody but is slated to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Kenora on a forthcoming date. Additionally, she was slapped with a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS) and saw her vehicle impounded for a period of 7 days.

Public Appeal and Safety Reminder

Kenora OPP emphasizes the importance of community vigilance. If residents observe any suspicious activities or suspect impaired driving, they’re urged to immediately reach out to the Ontario Provincial Police or their local police authorities. For swift communication with the OPP across Ontario, individuals can dial 1-888-310-1122.

For those inclined to report anonymously, Crime Stoppers offers a secure channel at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), with informants even standing a chance to earn a cash reward of up to $2000.