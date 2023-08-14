THUNDER BAY – NEWS – A boating incident on Loon Lake on Saturday evening has left two youths with serious injuries.

One of the youth was taken by Ornge Air Ambulance to Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre, and the other by Superior EMS.

Shuniah Fire and Emergency Services reported, a report of a boat vs two swimmers in the area of West Loon. Emergency crews responding.

At 8:01 PM pm Saturday SFES reported, “Crews on scene reported three patients involved. Ornge 797 paramedics are responding. Please avoid the area and ensure no drones are operating in the area of Loon Lake to allow the helicopter to land”.

The OPP state that their investigation is ongoing and no further details are available at this time.