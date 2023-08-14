New 1L Online Intensive offers hybrid learning experiences for aspiring lawyers

Thunder Bay – News – Lakehead University’s Bora Laskin Faculty of Law is ushering in a fresh, dynamic approach to law education for the 2024 academic year.

Expanding Horizons with Innovative Education

Driven by its commitment to groundbreaking educational practices, the Bora Laskin Faculty of Law is initiating the 1L Online Intensive program. This pioneering program will permit a unique cohort to navigate their initial year of law school through a blend of online courses and a four-week intensive, on-location, land-based learning journey.

These students will then continue their education in Thunder Bay for their second and third years, joining their peers who embarked on the traditional in-person first-year route.

This modern approach will pave the way for an added 25 students to enroll in Lakehead’s full-time Juris Doctor program.

Embracing Unique Educational Experiences

Jula Hughes, Dean of the Bora Laskin Faculty of Law, expressed her pride in the program’s integration of the Integrated Practice Curriculum (IPC) and a focus on Indigenous and Aboriginal Law. “This cohort will have a singular chance to deeply engage with these core principles in our innovative program,” stated Hughes.

The academic journey of the 1L Online Intensive cohort will commence simultaneously with their in-person counterparts, starting with a mix of orientation activities and immersive, land-based explorations that delve into Canadian Law’s basics. This hands-on experience will continue into a second exclusive week in the Thunder Bay region before students transition to an online semester.

Aligning with Traditional Curriculum

The course structure for the 1L Online Intensive program will mirror that of the in-person segment, incorporating all compulsory first-year modules. During the winter, the online cohort will reconvene in Thunder Bay for two additional weeks, engaging in IPC tasks and further on-ground experiences, building stronger ties with Indigenous communities and collaborators.

After wrapping up their online-centric first year, these students will merge with the traditional cohort, completing the subsequent two years of the Juris Doctorate program on location.

“We are convinced this unmatched opportunity provides a stellar legal educational journey, weaving together both time-honored practices and contemporary innovations,” Hughes elaborated.

Dean Hughes concluded by stating, “The Bora Laskin Faculty of Law eagerly awaits applications from those keen on exploring this distinct avenue to legal education.”

For comprehensive information on the 1L Online Intensive and how to apply, interested parties are encouraged to visit the official page.