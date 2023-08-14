Garett CALDER of Fort Frances Faces Charges

Atikokan, ON – A dangerous driving complaint lodged by a concerned citizen resulted in the detention and charging of a commercial truck driver on August 14, 2023.

Details of the Arrest

Around 9:30 am, an officer from the Atikokan Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) took action by stopping a commercial motor vehicle (CMV) following reports of its unpredictable driving behavior. On-the-spot field sobriety testing revealed the driver’s incapacity to operate the vehicle safely, which led to his immediate arrest and subsequent transfer to the Atikokan Detachment for further examination.

Charges and Implications

Garett CALDER, a 37-year-old resident of Fort Frances, Ontario, has been slapped with several charges:

Impaired Operation (Alcohol and Drugs): As dictated by Section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code of Canada, operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs is a serious offense. On conviction, the offender may face fines, imprisonment, or both. Dangerous Driving: Pursuant to Section 320.13(1) of the Criminal Code, anyone driving in a reckless manner, without concern for others on the road, is liable to be penalized. Conviction can result in imprisonment for up to 10 years.

In addition to the criminal charges, CALDER was also booked for operating a motor vehicle with accessible open liquor and for not adhering to the daily log requirements.

Following the arrest, a 90-day driving suspension was levied on the accused, and the CMV got impounded for a week. CALDER has since been released from police custody and is slated to present himself at the Atikokan Ontario Court of Justice on September 28, 2023, to address the charges levied against him.

Final Word

The police stress their enhanced capabilities in recognizing drivers impaired by alcohol or drugs. They urge the public to actively report any observed impaired driver by dialing 9-1-1. The safety of our roads hinges on the collective effort of every individual using them.