Impaired Driving Arrest in Ear Falls: OPP’s RIDE Program Proves Effective Once Again

EAR FALLS, ON – A routine Reduced Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) program check by the Ear Falls and Red Lake Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment led to the arrest and charging of an individual on suspicions of impaired driving.

Details of the Incident

In the early hours of August 13, 2023, at 1:26 a.m., a vehicle was stopped by OPP officers from the Ear Falls and Red Lake detachment during a RIDE program check at the intersection of Highway 105 and Highway 804 in Ear Falls Township. Officers suspected the driver to be under the influence of alcohol.

After thorough on-site investigation, it was confirmed that the driver had been operating the vehicle under the influence of alcohol. The individual was promptly arrested and taken to the Red Lake OPP Detachment for more in-depth testing.

Charges and Court Date

The arrested individual, identified as 43-year-old Shaun DIMIT from Wainwright, faces charges of Operation While Impaired by Alcohol and Drugs and Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus). After formalities, DIMIT was released and is due to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Red Lake on October 19, 2023.

A Word from the OPP and MADD Canada on Impaired Driving

The OPP continues its dedication to ensuring the safety of all road users in Ontario. They urge the public to play an active role by reporting instances of Impaired Driving. In case of emergencies, dial 911. For reports on impaired, aggressive, or careless driving, please contact 1-888-310-1122.

Furthermore, in partnership with MADD Canada, we’d like to offer some tips to avoid impaired driving:

Plan Ahead: If you intend to drink, arrange for a designated driver, use public transportation, call a cab or ride-sharing service. Stay Overnight: If at a friend’s house or party, consider staying overnight if you’ve consumed alcohol. Know Your Limits: Recognize when you’ve had too much and don’t be afraid to ask for help. Host Responsibility: If you’re hosting a gathering, offer non-alcoholic beverages and ensure your guests have a safe means of getting home.

And remember it is not just alcohol. Cannabis and other drugs can cause a driver to be impaired. Every individual’s effort counts in keeping our roads safe.