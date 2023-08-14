Incident Overview of Armed Robbery on Saturday

Thunder Bay – A weekend armed robbery on the north side of the city culminated in the swift arrest of a male suspect by Thunder Bay Police Service officers on Saturday afternoon.

Details of the Incident and Arrest

Acting on reports about a potential armed robbery suspect, officers from the Primary Response Branch arrived at a homeless encampment around the vicinity of 100 Pearl Street a little after 11:15 a.m., Saturday, August 12.

The robbery in question took place on Friday evening, August 11, at the Circle K convenience store located on Cumberland Street North’s 100 block.

The police investigation revealed that a male individual made a threatening gesture with a knife towards the store’s staff. He subsequently absconded on foot, taking with him an undisclosed amount of money and other store merchandise.

Officers, following an intensive search, zeroed in on the suspect at the junction of Algoma and Dufferin Streets. He was taken into custody without any resistance and was subsequently escorted to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street.

Charges, Explanation, and Penalties

Jonathan James BECKER, aged 30 of Thunder Bay, is now facing the following charges:

Armed Robbery: As per Section 343(d) of the Criminal Code of Canada, an individual found guilty of committing a robbery, especially when armed with an offensive weapon, can be penalized with life imprisonment. Disguise with Intent: According to Section 351(2) of the Criminal Code, any person intending to commit an indictable offence and intentionally disguises their identity might be sentenced to a prison term lasting up to 10 years. Fail to Comply with Probation Order: Section 733.1 of the Criminal Code stipulates that anyone violating the conditions of a probation order may face a prison term that can extend up to two years.

Following the court proceedings, BECKER was presented at the bail court on Sunday, Aug. 13. He was remanded into custody, with a subsequent court date slated for the near future.