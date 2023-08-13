Today’s Forecast: “Playing Peek-a-Boo with the Sun”

Good morning, Fort Frances! The day begins with a predominant cloud cover, teasing us with a slight chance of rain – we’re looking at a 30% probability. As the afternoon hours roll in, keep an ear out for the distant rumble, as there’s a potential for a thunderstorm. Temperatures will gently rise, achieving a warm 22°C.

Feeling the Humidity:

With a humidex reading of 26, it’s going to feel a tad warmer than the thermometer suggests. Make sure to keep hydrated and possibly find some shade during peak hours.

UV Update:

The UV index stands at a notable 6 today. So, when the clouds part and allow that sun through, ensure you’re shielded – consider applying sunscreen, popping on sunglasses, and donning a hat.

Tonight’s Forecast: “A Symphony of Clouds & Distant Thunder”

The evening continues the day’s theme with mainly cloudy skies. There’s a lingering 30% chance of showers, accompanied by the risk of a thunderstorm early on. As night deepens, expect temperatures to cool down, resting at a comfortable 11°C.

Tomorrow’s Outlook: “Here Comes the Sun!”

Monday, 14th August: The new week starts on a bright note! Pushing the clouds aside, the sun will claim the sky, promising a day drenched in its warm glow. With the mercury set to touch a pleasing 24°C, it’s going to feel just about perfect.

Stay Comfortable:

The humidex reading nudges 25, which means it might feel a wee bit warmer than it actually is. Plan your day accordingly!

💌 Community Note:

To all the wonderful residents of Fort Frances, if the dance of clouds, or the streak of a lightning bolt catches your eye, consider sharing it with us! You can forward your photographs or weather stories to newsroom@netnewsledger.com. Let’s document the ever-changing weather tapestry of our lovely town.

Wishing everyone in Fort Frances a day filled with tiny surprises and comfortable temperatures!