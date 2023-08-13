Today’s Forecast: “Dancing with Clouds”

Good morning to everyone in Dryden and Vermilion Bay! As the day kickstarts, expect a cloud cover dominating the sky, but it’s not all grey – there’s only a light sprinkle (a 30% chance) of showers expected early on. As the day progresses, the warmth will gently seep in, setting the stage for a pleasant high of 22°C.

UV Update:

A noteworthy UV index of 6 is on the cards for today. Whether you’re planning a day out or simply running errands, make sure to wear your sun protection – think sunscreen, shades, and hats.

Tonight’s Forecast: “Whispering Stars & Gentle Breeze”

When the sun dips, the clouds will make a quiet exit, leaving behind a sky with just a handful of them. It’s going to be a calm and crisp night with temperatures heading down to 9°C. A perfect setting for a cozy outdoor evening!

Tomorrow’s Tease: “Chasing the Sun”

Monday, 14th August: Wake up to a brilliant sunlit morning! As the day will move ahead, expect some clouds to play peek-a-boo, turning the sunny sky into a mix of sun and cloud come afternoon. And for those keeping a close watch on the temperature, it’s set to touch a delightful 23°C.

Here’s to enjoying every bit of the day’s transitioning skies, Dryden and Vermilion Bay!