Securing a Spot with Style: A Dominant Display Clinches USA’s Place in the WBSC Women’s Baseball World Cup 2024 Finals

Thunder Bay Shakedown

THUNDER BAY – SPORTS – From the picturesque setting of Thunder Bay, Ontario, Team USA didn’t just play baseball – they unleashed an offensive hurricane. Dominating from the get-go, they notched up a monumental 29-0 win over Hong Kong in a game wrapped up in just five innings. With this victory, the stars and stripes boast an unblemished 4-0 record as they march into the final day of Group A play.

Highlight Reel Moments

Whitmore’s Wizardry: Kelsie Whitmore set the tone early with consecutive strikeouts in the first, holding Hong Kong to a silent top of the first.

Unleashing the Offensive Onslaught: It started with Alex Hugo sending a two-run beauty sailing over the left field. By the end of the inning, a cavalcade of hits, walks, and Hong Kong errors saw Team USA stamp their authority with a staggering 20-0 lead.

Consistent Brilliance: Whether it was Hugo’s exceptional 3-for-4 day with seven RBIs or Jamie Baum’s soul-crushing two-run homer in the fourth, Team USA players kept the scoreboard ticking.

Stats Speak Louder than Words

Whitmore, Schaber, and Ryan etched their names in the history books with a combined no-hitter.

Alex Hugo emerged as the superstar, touting a home run, two singles, seven RBIs, and four runs.

Multiple players, including Albayati, Baum, Benites, Gortarez, and Schaber, contributed with three-RBI performances.

Setting new benchmarks, this match became the Women’s National Team’s second-highest runs in a single game.

Up Next

Buckle up, because the action isn’t over! The USA Baseball Women’s National Team is all set to face Mexico at 11:30 a.m. ET in their final Group A showdown. Catch all the excitement live on GameTime and stay updated with the latest happenings on Twitter @USABaseballWNT.