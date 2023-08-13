First Inning Fireworks

Thunder Bay – Sports – Right out of the gate, Mexico showcased their batting prowess, racking up three runs in the opening inning. The atmosphere was electric as two runs zipped home courtesy of wild pitches. Not to be outdone, Diana Ibarra stepped up, driving in Edith de Leija with a sharp single.

As the action rolled into the second inning, Mexico’s momentum only grew. An unfortunate defensive slip-up by the Korean team’s catcher added another run to their tally.

Consistent Onslaught

By the third inning, Mexico was in full throttle. They piled on four more runs, capitalizing on a defensive error, a strategic fielder’s choice, and a couple of impactful RBI hits. De Leija, who was in red-hot form, made a 3-for-4 appearance at the plate, while Denise Perez chipped in with her timely hits.

Sealing the Deal

The sixth inning was where Mexico put the game to bed. Liliana Segovia, with her impeccable timing, swung for an RBI single to register their ninth run. And for the icing on the cake? Segovia stepped up again, this time with a sacrifice fly, driving in the 10th and conclusive run of the game.

Stay tuned for more action as Mexico continues to impress on the diamond!