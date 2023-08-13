SIOUX LOOKOUT, ON – A death in the Municipality of Sioux Lookout is now under active investigation by the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

Incident Details

On the evening of August 11, 2023, Sioux Lookout OPP, aided by Northwest Emergency Medical Services (EMS), attended an incident where a local resident was found dead. Authorities are treating the incident as a homicide.

The deceased has been identified as 40-year-old Adrianna BOTTLE from Sioux Lookout.

Forensic Examination

In pursuit of determining the exact cause of Adrianna’s death, a post-mortem examination is scheduled at Toronto’s Centre of Forensic Sciences.

Public Safety and Awareness

While investigators do not currently see an immediate risk to the public, the OPP urges residents to stay vigilant, be observant of their environment, and promptly report any out-of-place activities.

Investigation Team

The probe into this tragedy is spearheaded by the OPP North West Region Crime Unit, working closely with the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch. They’re also collaborating with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

Residents and visitors should note that there will be a noticeable increase in police activity in the Sioux Lookout area in the coming days.

Seeking Information

Any individuals with insights or information pertinent to this case are strongly encouraged to reach out to the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. For those who wish to share information but remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers is available at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Stay tuned to netnewsledger for further updates on this developing story.