KENORA, ON – Authorities are actively seeking an individual in relation to a recent suspicious death in Sabaskong Bay’s Ojibways of Onigaming First Nation.

Incident Recap

Around 1:30 p.m. on August 7, 2023, Treaty Three Police were called to a residence on Anishinaabe Road. Upon arrival, they discovered a deceased woman. She has since been identified as Andrea HARPER, 48 years of age.

Wanted Individual

Authorities have issued an arrest warrant for Jeffrey KELLY, a 50-year-old resident of the Sabaskong Bay First Nation. He now faces charges under Section 268 of the Criminal Code for Aggravated Assault.

The public is urged not to engage or approach KELLY if spotted. Instead, individuals should immediately dial 9-1-1. Although KELLY is wanted, investigators have conveyed that they do not anticipate a direct threat to public safety.

Ongoing Investigation

The case remains active, with the Treaty Three Police collaborating with the OPP North West Region Crime Unit and the OPP Forensic Identification Services Unit. The investigation proceeds under the guidance of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, in collaboration with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

Call for Information

Those possessing information relevant to this investigation are encouraged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. For those wishing to provide details while maintaining anonymity, Crime Stoppers is reachable at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online via ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

Explanation of Charge of Aggravated Assault

In the Criminal Code of Canada, the offense of “Aggravated Assault” is detailed under Section 268. It represents one of the more serious forms of assault, typically involving significant harm to the victim. Here’s an explanation of this specific charge:

Aggravated Assault (Section 268 of the Criminal Code of Canada):