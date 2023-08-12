Today’s Forecast: “Sunny Spots and Cloudy Patches!”

Hello Whitesand and Armstrong residents! Today’s sky is a canvas of both sun and clouds, and Mother Nature is not entirely decided on showers. There’s a 30% chance she might sprinkle some early in the day.

Are you ready for Trooper? August 15th in Whitesand!

Winds & UV:

A gentle northeasterly breeze at 20 km/h will accompany you by late morning, so let it guide your sails or refresh your spirit! And with a UV index reaching 6, make sure you have your sun protection gear on.

Tonight’s Forecast: “Starlit Dreams!”

As the curtain of daylight falls, the night is ready to charm with its clear skies, offering a celestial treat. Perfect for a cozy campfire or stargazing!

Temperature Tales:

It’s a little chilly, dipping to +4°C. So, whether you’re out or indoors, keep that snug blanket or light jacket close.

Tomorrow’s Glimpse: “Sunny Days Ahead!”

Sunday, 13th August: The sun and clouds play peek-a-boo again! But that’s the beauty of unpredictability, isn’t it? Embrace the mix and let it complement your day.

Temperature Tidbits:

With the thermometer marking a pleasant 22°C, it’s a day to soak up the sun, chase the shades, and make memories!

Sky Stories with Whitesand & Armstrong

From breathtaking sunrises to whimsical cloud shapes, our sky has a story every day. Send in your sky snaps and tales to skytales@northernchronicle.ca. We’d love to feature them!

To the beautiful souls of Whitesand and Armstrong, let the weather inspire adventures, anecdotes, and amazing moments!