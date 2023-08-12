Today’s Forecast: “Nature’s Soft Sprinkles”

Hello, residents of Vermilion Bay and Dryden! The morning offers a light sprinkling of showers, promising a fresh start to the day. But as they say, after the rain, there’s always a silver lining. Expect the sun to peek through the clouds as the day progresses.

Fog Alert:

For those setting out early, watch out for fog patches. However, nature’s curtain should lift, revealing clearer skies as the morning wears on.

Feel Factor:

Expect a comfortable day ahead with temperatures reaching up to 20°C.

UV Update:

With a UV index at a moderate 4, it’s a good idea to have your sunglasses and sunblock on standby if you’re out and about.

Tonight’s Forecast: “Shades of Grey”

The evening paints a picture of clouds, with a slight 30% chance of some showers. A serene setting for some indoor relaxation or perhaps a calm walk under the cloudy sky.

Temperature Touchpoint:

A mildly cool ambiance awaits with temperatures dipping to around 12°C. A light sweater might be in order!

Tomorrow’s Glimpse: “Sun & Shower Ballet”

Sunday, 13th August: The dance between the sun and the clouds continues. With a 40% chance of showers, it’s best to keep that umbrella handy just in case. Between the raindrops, the sun promises to light up the day intermittently.

Temperature Talk:

Sunday promises temperatures around a pleasant 19°C. Perfect for both indoor and outdoor activities.

📸 Capture Vermilion Bay & Dryden’s Moods 🌦️

Got a serene cloud picture or perhaps a sunny moment? We’d love to see! Share your captures with us at newsroom@netnewsledger.com. Celebrate the everchanging skies of our beautiful region!