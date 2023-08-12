Today’s Forecast: “Whispers of Rain”

Greetings, Kenora! Today might have you reaching for an umbrella as light showers are expected to grace us in the morning. However, the sun is set on playing hide and seek, with clouds dominating the sky most of the day.

Fog Alert:

Morning commuters, take note! Fog patches are expected but should lift as the morning progresses.

Feel Factor:

While the thermometer reads 21°C, the humidex might make it feel slightly warmer at 26°C. So, dress light and comfortably.

UV Update:

The UV index is at a moderate 4. Sunglasses and sunscreen might be good companions if you’re venturing out.

Tonight’s Forecast: “Under a Blanket of Clouds”

The evening carries with it the possibility of some light showers with a 30% chance. However, the ambiance promises to be calm and slightly cool.

Temperature Touchpoint:

As night sets in, expect the temperature to drop gently to around 14°C. A light jacket might be handy for evening strolls.

Tomorrow’s Glimpse: “A Cloudy Affair”

Sunday, 13th August: Keep those umbrellas at arm’s reach! The day brings with it a 60% chance of showers. The grey clouds might give the day a cozy feel, making it perfect for indoor activities.

Temperature Talk:

It’s going to be a tad cooler with highs around 18°C. Dress in layers to stay cozy!

