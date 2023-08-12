Today’s Forecast: “Soft Showers & Silver Skies”

Good day, Fort Frances residents! Your day starts with a gentle morning drizzle, which is expected to conclude, making way for cloudy skies.

Fog Alert:

The early risers might encounter some foggy patches, but worry not, for they’re set to dissipate as the morning progresses.

Feel Factor:

Today will be comfortably warm, reaching up to 21°C, though it might feel more like 25°C, thanks to the humidex. So, keep that light layer handy.

UV Update:

A moderate UV index of 5 suggests it’s a good day for some sunblock, even with the cloud cover.

Tonight’s Forecast: “Moonlit Clouds”

As night descends, expect a thick blanket of clouds with a subtle 30% chance of light showers. A good evening to cozy up with a book or enjoy a movie.

Temperature Touchpoint:

Expect a mild evening with temperatures settling around 14°C.

Tomorrow’s Glimpse: “Overcast with a Hint of Rain”

Sunday, 13th August: Clouds seem to love our company this weekend! An overcast sky will dominate most of the day, with a slight 30% chance of rain showers.

Temperature Talk:

A slightly cooler day with highs around 18°C. It’s that subtle chill that reminds us to enjoy the tail end of summer.

