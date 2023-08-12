THUNDER BAY – TECH – Apple enthusiasts are awaiting the new iPhone 15 Pro. The Apple World is buzzing with updates on the new phone. Here are some of the latest:

The upcoming iPhone 16 is poised to offer a substantial improvement in low-light photography, thanks to Sony’s advanced sensor technology. Even as Android devices are set to utilize Sony sensors, Apple will differentiate itself by incorporating its unique software to maximize the capability of the sensors when the phone is released.

It is not certain yet which of Sony’s stacked sensor technologies will be used in the iPhone 16 Pro’s cameras. However, informed speculations can be made. Sony’s newest iteration of stacked sensor technology distinguishes the photo diodes from pixel transistors, which are usually combined into one layer. This differentiation allows for larger photo diodes, responsible for light capture, while maintaining the same overall pixel size.

USB C Charging

The iPhone 15 brings in USB-c charging replacing the Apple Lightning cable. This is huge as it allows more flexibility to users, and is brought about by a decision in the European Union to standardize all phone charging cables.

Boosting Storage in iPhone 15 Pro

Photography and filmmaking enthusiasts keen on ample built-in storage should anticipate the premium iPhone 15 Pro models launching in September. Rumorus suggest storage capacities of up to 2TB.

One supplier has verified that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will potentially offer twice the storage capacity of the iPhone 14 Pro variants. This means Apple might offer four storage variants – 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB. These speculations align with other rumours hinting at a price surge for the iPhone 15 Pro models this year.”

Emerging Details on the Action Button

There’s been recurring buzz about replacing the mute switch on the upcoming iPhone with a customizable action button. With recently leaked third-party case designs, it seems the action button may indeed be a feature.

The revealed cases appear to display three iPhone 15 Pro MagSafe case replicas in shades of dark green, black, and dark blue. Notably, instead of a cutout above the volume controls, these cases exhibit a smaller button, consistent with expectations of the mute switch’s replacement.