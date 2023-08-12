Andrew Waters Last Seen on August 8th, En Route from Sarnia to Winnipeg

Details Surrounding the Disappearance:

Thunder Bay – Missing – The Thunder Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is appealing to the public for assistance in locating Andrew Waters, a 34-year-old male originally from Sarnia.

Andrew embarked on a journey from Sarnia to Winnipeg on his silver E-Bike. Initially, he maintained regular contact with friends and family, checking in every few hours. However, this communication abruptly ceased on August 8, 2023.

Missing Person Andrew Waters 1 of 2

Additionally, the GPS tracking his location stopped transmitting on the same day.

Andrew’s last recorded location was at a gas station on Hwy 17, approximately 20 KM East of Upsala, indicating that he might be traveling westward.

Physical Description:

Age : 34

: 34 Hometown : Sarnia

: Sarnia Gender : Male

: Male Height : 6’2″

: 6’2″ Weight : 190 LBS

: 190 LBS Build : Muscular

: Muscular Eyes : Hazel

: Hazel Hair : Brown, short buzz-cut

: Brown, short buzz-cut Facial Hair: Short beard

How to Help:

Anyone with information on Andrew’s whereabouts or other pertinent details is urged to immediately contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

For those preferring anonymity, tips can be relayed through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submitted online at www.tipsubmit.com.