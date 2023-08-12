Andrew Waters Last Seen on August 8th, En Route from Sarnia to Winnipeg
Details Surrounding the Disappearance:
Thunder Bay – Missing – The Thunder Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is appealing to the public for assistance in locating Andrew Waters, a 34-year-old male originally from Sarnia.
Andrew embarked on a journey from Sarnia to Winnipeg on his silver E-Bike. Initially, he maintained regular contact with friends and family, checking in every few hours. However, this communication abruptly ceased on August 8, 2023.
Additionally, the GPS tracking his location stopped transmitting on the same day.
Andrew’s last recorded location was at a gas station on Hwy 17, approximately 20 KM East of Upsala, indicating that he might be traveling westward.
Physical Description:
- Age: 34
- Hometown: Sarnia
- Gender: Male
- Height: 6’2″
- Weight: 190 LBS
- Build: Muscular
- Eyes: Hazel
- Hair: Brown, short buzz-cut
- Facial Hair: Short beard
How to Help:
Anyone with information on Andrew’s whereabouts or other pertinent details is urged to immediately contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
For those preferring anonymity, tips can be relayed through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submitted online at www.tipsubmit.com.