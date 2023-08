Women’s Baseball World Cup: Canada, South Korea postponed

THUNDER BAY – Rain has washed out day four of competion at the WBSC Women’s Baseball World Cup Group A including Canada’s scheduled match-up against South Korea.

The game will be made up on Sunday, August 13th at a time yet to be determined.

Canada (2-1) will face Australia (1-2) tomorrow at Port Arthur Stadium with the first pitch set for 7:30PM ET.