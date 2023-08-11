Today’s Forecast: “Singing in the Rain”

Good day, Kenora! It seems Mother Nature has turned the taps on and given us a splish-splashy start to the day. And if that’s not electrifying enough, there’s a chance of some thunder making an entrance later this morning and in the afternoon. Quite the dramatic performance, isn’t it?

Temperature & UV Update:

Temperatures are taking a modest path today, reaching a high of 16°C. And while the clouds may play peek-a-boo, with a UV index of 4, it’s wise to have that sunscreen on standby.

Tonight’s Forecast: “Night-time Showers with a Hint of Thunder”

The evening carries forward today’s moody melody, giving us cloudy skies with a 60% chance of rain. And for those who enjoy a bit of nighttime drama, keep an ear out for the potential rumble of thunder.

Temperature Tales:

The evening promises a comfortable 13°C, making it the perfect setting for a cozy evening indoors.

Tomorrow’s Tale: “Cloudy Conundrums & Thunderous Thoughts”

Saturday, 12th August: Mother Nature seems to be in two minds tomorrow. We’ll start with a cloudy canvas and a 30% chance of rain. But as the day progresses, she might just throw in a dash of thunder by late afternoon.

Temperature & UV Highlights

Saturday is warming up a tad, touching a high of 21°C with a humidex of 25. And with the UV index hovering at 4, it’s always good to be UV-aware.

Here’s to embracing the rain dance, Kenora! Let the raindrops tap-tap on your windowpane and add rhythm to your day!