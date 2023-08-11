Today’s Forecast: “Dancing Drops & Dramatic Drums!”

Good morning, Dryden & Vermilion Bay! Grab your umbrellas because the skies are treating us to their version of a rhythmic tap dance! The day plans to shower us with blessings (read: raindrops) and might get a bit showy with some thunder by late morning and afternoon.

Windy Wonders & UV:

The wind’s decided to swing by, making its presence known from the southeast at a pace of 20 km/h. Our thermometer’s modest ambition today is to reach 15°C. And for the sun-lovers, with a UV index at 4, keep that sunscreen handy!

Tonight’s Forecast: “Twilight Thunder”

Evening descends with a dramatic flair! The clouds will be thick with suspense, offering a 60% chance of rain. And if the skies feel particularly theatrical, you might get to hear the distant drums of thunder both in the evening and post-midnight.

Temperature Tidbits:

A not-too-chilly night awaits with temperatures around a snug 12°C. Perfect for an evening indoors with a book or a movie!

Tomorrow’s Tease: “Misty Mornings & Cloudy Canvases”

Saturday, 12th August: The clouds plan to stick around, but with only a 30% chance of showers, we might just get away mostly dry.

Temperature & UV Glimpse:

Heating things up, Saturday’s temperature aims for a balmy 22°C. And remember, a UV index of 4 means your sunscreen shouldn’t be too far away!

📸 Captured the Storm? 📸

Do you have a striking shot of rain streaked windows or perhaps the eerie beauty of an approaching storm? Share it with us at newsroom@netnewledger.com.

Whispers of Weather:

Had a funny rain encounter or perhaps a romantic thunderstorm date? Share your stormy stories and rainy recollections with us at newsroom@netnewledger.com.

Wishing you rumbles of joy and splashes of fun, Dryden & Vermilion Bay! Navigate the showers, dance with the drops and let the thunder serenade you!