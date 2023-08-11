Thunder Bay – A coordinated effort led by the Thunder Bay Police Service (TBPS) resulted in the arrest of two individuals, one from Calgary and another local, on drug trafficking charges.

Details of the Incident

Acting on information obtained from an ongoing Intelligence Unit investigation into drug trafficking, officers from the TBPS Intelligence and Break and Enter and Armed Robbery (BEAR) Units executed search warrants on two apartments located within the zero-to-100 block of Regent Street around 5:40 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 10.

Upon searching the apartments, the officers arrested the two suspects, subsequently transporting them to TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street. The police confiscation included crack cocaine, an undisclosed amount of cash, and other items indicative of drug trafficking operations.

Charges Explained

1. Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking: Under the Criminal Code of Canada, those convicted of this charge could face a jail term, with the severity varying based on the amount of the drug and prior convictions. The focus is on the intent to distribute, making it a more severe offense than simple possession.

2. Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000: This charge indicates that the accused has knowingly acquired or possessed property or proceeds, which were obtained from committing a Canadian criminal offense. Upon conviction, the accused may face up to two years of imprisonment if the proceedings are indictable.

Suspects and Their Charges

Steven Charles BUTTON , 64, of Thunder Bay, faces charges of: Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

, 64, of Thunder Bay, faces charges of: Emmanuel Peter MANDO , 20, of Calgary, has been charged with: Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

, 20, of Calgary, has been charged with:

Both BUTTON and MANDO made their initial court appearances in Thunder Bay on Friday, Aug. 11, and have been remanded in custody with set dates for future court appearances.

Residents are reminded to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the police.