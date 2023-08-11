Denae Benites shines as Team USA displays a masterclass in offence at the WBSC Women’s World Cup

THUNDER BAY, Ontario – Talk about making a statement! Denae Benites, swinging a hot bat, went 3-for-3, tallying a single, double, and triple, powering Team USA to an overwhelming 23-0 run-rule victory against Canada. This dominant performance marked their third straight win in Group A play at the 2023 World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) Women’s World Cup.

Play shifted from Baseball Central to the Port Arthur Stadium on Thursday.

Bursting Right Out the Gates

The USA wasted no time setting the tone. Alex Hugo set things off with a rope of a double down the left field line – her third of the tournament. Not far behind, Remi Schaber’s single brought Hugo around to open the scoring. By the end of the second, with hits by Whitmore, Benites, and an ever-consistent Lansdell, Team USA was cruising at 3-0.

Run Riot

USA Unleashed After both teams held their ground in the third, the floodgates opened for Team USA in the subsequent innings. Highlight moments included Lansdell and Naomi Ryan delivering clutch two-run singles, and then, enter Olivia Pichardo! With bases juiced, she launched a mammoth grand slam over the right field wall, catapulting Team USA to a 13-0 advantage.

Despite the offensive fireworks, let’s not forget the gem thrown by USA’s starter, Jillian Albayati. She kept Canada’s bats ice-cold, tallying her second strikeout of the day in the fourth and shutting out our neighbors to the north.

The fifth inning? More of the same. Jade Gortarez, Whitmore, and Hugo all contributed RBIs. Lansdell and Ryan, showing patience, earned bases-loaded walks. The run fest culminated with a two-run single from Valerie Perez, and Gortarez’s base hit sealed the game at a jaw-dropping 23-0 scoreline.

Stats Speak Louder Than Words

Lansdell and Pichardo were the RBI machines, each racking up four. While Ryan, Whitmore, and the unstoppable Benites each touched home thrice, it was Hugo who led the charge across the plate, doing so four times. As for Albayati, she dazzled with three strikeouts over five innings, allowing a measly three hits.

With this resounding victory, Team USA has now matched their third-highest single-game run tally. A reminiscent performance of their 23-run showcase against Cuba back in 2019.

What’s Next on the Docket?

Team USA is back in action, folks! Mark your calendars for 3:30 p.m. ET tomorrow as they square off against Mexico in what promises to be another thriller in Group A play at the 2023 WBSC Women’s World Cup.