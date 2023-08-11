Hold onto your hats and raincoats, sports fans! Mother Nature is throwing a curveball at the WBSC World Cup Women’s Baseball!

THUNDER BAY – It’s a rain delay, folks! Friday’s forecasted downpour has thrown a wrench in our baseball plans, causing the suspension of some heated battles in the WBSC Women’s World Cup.

Here’s the revised lineup for you:

Australia vs. Hong Kong China – Set your alarms! This face-off, originally slated for 11:30 a.m. on Friday, is now locked in for Sunday, August 13th, at 11:30 a.m.

– Set your alarms! This face-off, originally slated for 11:30 a.m. on Friday, is now locked in for Sunday, August 13th, at 11:30 a.m. Mexico vs. USA – The spicy matchup between these baseball titans, initially at 3:30 p.m., has been rescheduled to the same slot on Sunday. Mark 3:30 p.m. on your calendars!

– The spicy matchup between these baseball titans, initially at 3:30 p.m., has been rescheduled to the same slot on Sunday. Mark 3:30 p.m. on your calendars! Korea vs. Canada – Closing out the day, the 7:30 p.m. contest sees Korea taking on the home team, Canada. Guess what? It’s staying put at 7:30 p.m., just on Sunday instead.

So, fans, while we might have to hang tight and wait out the weather, make sure you’re ready for a supercharged Sunday of baseball action on August 13, 2023. The diamond is going to be electric! Stay dry out there!