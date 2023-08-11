Current Fire Developments

Thunder Bay – Wildfire Update – As the sun descended on August 10, the Northwest Region bore witness to the confirmation of three newly ignited fires. Here are the particulars of these incidents:

Nipigon 104: Situated on Fluor Island within Lake Superior, about 34 kilometers south of Red Rock, this 0.1-hectare fire is currently being observed. Fort Frances 36: Found in proximity to Kaopskikamak Lake, roughly 68 kilometers northeast of Fort Frances, this 0.1-hectare fire remains uncontrolled. Sioux Lookout 91: Previously situated near Deception Lake, approximately 14 kilometers northeast of Sioux Lookout, this 0.1-hectare fire has been successfully contained and is no longer a threat.

Ongoing Fire Activity

The landscape of the Northwest Region now accommodates a total of 52 active fires. Of these incidents, eight are currently uncontrolled, five are being held, eight are under control, and 31 are under observation. Over the past 24 hours, five fires have been successfully extinguished.

Fire Hazard Assessment

The wildland fire hazard in the Northwest Region is predominantly moderate to low. However, pockets of high hazard do manifest in the western half of the region, although they remain isolated.

Highlighted Fires

Noteworthy among the ongoing fires:

Thunder Bay 40: Situated 7.5 kilometers east of Quetico Park and encompassing an area of 82 hectares, this fire is categorized as Not Under Control. Progressive efforts to establish hose lines are yielding favorable outcomes. Nipigon 13: Covering an extensive territory of 40,833 hectares, this fire continues to be classified as Not Under Control. Ongoing helicopter bucket operations, in collaboration with dedicated fire crews, are aimed at addressing priority areas on the firefront.

Ensuring Safety and Reporting

In this endeavor, safety and proactive reporting remain imperative:

Smoke Forecast : Stay attuned to smoke forecasts by visiting FireSmoke.ca to access real-time and forecasted smoke conditions.

Fireworks Safety : While celebrating with fireworks is a cherished summer tradition, exercising fire safety is crucial. Minimize the risk of wildland fires by adhering to responsible usage. Consider partaking in organized fireworks events.

Waterbomber Safety : As waterbombers approach water bodies, ensure proximity to the shore to facilitate safe scooping. Bear in mind that encroaching watercraft can jeopardize waterbomber operations, leading to their avoidance of unsafe areas.

No Drone Zone: To mitigate hazards, refrain from flying drones in the vicinity of forest fires. Such actions pose threats to pilots, firefighters, and emergency personnel.

Lastly, your proactive reporting remains pivotal in managing wildfire outbreaks. To report a wildland fire situated north of the French and Mattawa rivers, dial 310-FIRE. For incidents south of these rivers, dial 911.

Through our collective efforts, we uphold the safety of our landscapes and communities. Your vigilance and cooperation are truly appreciated. Stay vigilant and stay safe.