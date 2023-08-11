SAULT Ste. Marie – Wildfire Report – As the sun retreats on August 11, a canvas of evolving fire dynamics unfolds in the Northeast Region. Four new fires have been verified, shaping the narrative of this region:

Sudbury 41: This fire was situated approximately 0.3 kilometers south of Stoney Bay Road and 0.7 kilometers west of Little Panache Lake. Swift action led to its extinguishment at 0.1 hectares, thus ensuring its containment. North Bay 15: Positioned roughly 1.1 kilometers north of Brute Lake and 10.6 kilometers west of Lake Timiskaming, near Ottertail Creek Conservation Reserve, this fire too was quelled at 0.1 hectares. Chapleau 18: The fire’s location marks approximately 24.3 kilometers west of Highway 101 and 0.9 kilometers southeast of the Nemegosenda Road and East Lincoln Road junction. Presently, this 0.1-hectare fire remains uncontrolled. Cochrane 49: Situated in a remote expanse about 38.8 kilometers northwest of Kesagami Lake, this substantial 50.0-hectare fire is currently being observed, while vigilant efforts persist.

Current Fire Landscape

As the clock ticks, 33 active fires maintain their presence within the Northeast Region. Among these, one eludes control, four are under control, and 28 fires are subject to vigilant observation. In the past 24 hours, three fires have been successfully addressed by initial attack crews.

Interpreting Fire Hazard

The intricate tapestry of fire hazard unfolds, revealing a predominantly low hazard scenario across the Northeast Region. However, pockets of moderate hazard manifest in several domains:

Northward from Manitoulin Island toward Chapleau and Timmins.

Along the Highway 17 corridor traversing the Wawa sector.

Stretching northward from Hearst to the Albany River.

Encircling Bancroft in a localized zone.

Encapsulating a small pocket of high hazard south of the Highway 129 and Highway 667 junction.

Contributing to Firefighter Safety

By adhering to vigilant practices, you play a pivotal role in ensuring safety:

Facilitating Waterbomber Operations : When waterbombers approach water bodies, relocating to the shore facilitates safe scooping. This practice aids waterbombers while they gather water for fire suppression.

: When waterbombers approach water bodies, relocating to the shore facilitates safe scooping. This practice aids waterbombers while they gather water for fire suppression. Upholding a No Drone Zone: Flying drones in proximity to forest fires jeopardizes the safety of pilots, firefighters, and emergency personnel. Refraining from such actions is paramount.

Reporting Wildland Fires

To actively participate in containing fires, swiftly report wildland fires situated north of the French and Mattawa rivers by dialing 310-FIRE. For incidents occurring south of these rivers, prompt reporting is imperative via a call to 911.

Together, let’s uphold a safer environment for all. Your engagement is instrumental in preserving our landscapes and communities. Stay vigilant, stay secure.