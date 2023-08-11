Thunder Bay – TECH – In an unexpected turn of events, META’s decision to block access to news report links in Canada has prompted a surge in website traffic for local news outlets. This surprising outcome has materialized following the closure of Facebook pages belonging to prominent news sources, including the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, CTV, national and local newspapers, as well as esteemed Thunder Bay media entities such as NetNewsLedger.

Its like the famous Seinfeld episode with the “Soup Nazi” with Meta playing the role of saying “No News for You!”

Unintended Consequences of Link Restrictions

META’s action, aimed at restricting the dissemination of news links, has resulted in a series of closures of Facebook pages associated with reputable news outlets. Entities such as the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, CTV, and various national and local newspapers have seen META shutter their Facebook presence. This also affected NetNewsLedger, along with other Thunder Bay-based media platforms.

A Surprising Uptick in Website Traffic

Contrary to expectations, the past few days have witnessed a remarkable upswing in website traffic for NetNewsLedger since the implementation of the ban. An impressive increase of 5 percent in website traffic has been recorded. This unforeseen response could be indicative of a growing number of Facebook users seeking alternative sources other than Facebook for their local and national news updates.

Shift in User Behaviour?

One of the intriguing aspects of this trend is the shift in user behaviour over time. Initially, Facebook’s emergence was marked by individuals reconnecting with long-lost friends and classmates. However, this dynamic has evolved, with users now primarily utilizing the platform for scrolling through news and information.

Impact on META’s Strategy

The current trend raises questions about the potential consequences for META’s strategy. If this migration from Facebook to news websites is replicated across the digital landscape, it could influence META’s decisions in terms of their user engagement and visitor numbers.

In this changing landscape of news consumption, the Thunder Bay community and beyond are demonstrating their dedication to accessing accurate and timely information. As this trend unfolds, it remains to be seen how META will respond to the evolving preferences of online users.

NetNewsLedger would like to thank our readers, and welcome new readers who have joined us online since the Facebook ban.