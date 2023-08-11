Two Victims Hospitalized; Police Urge Citizens to Avoid Impaired Driving

Thunder Bay – NEWS – Late Tuesday evening, a severe two-vehicle collision occurred, resulting in two individuals being rushed to the hospital. The Thunder Bay Police Service’s Primary Response Branch was alerted to the scene on the 1000-block of Oliver Road just moments before 9:30 p.m., Aug. 8. On arrival, officers identified a grey SUV and a red pickup truck both with major front-end damage on Golf Links Road.

Details of the Investigation:

The preliminary investigation revealed that the pickup truck was seen swerving eastbound on Oliver Road. The driver nearly hit the median while making a left onto Golf Links Road. Subsequently, the pickup driver swerved into the oncoming lane, causing a head-on collision with the SUV.

Upon inspecting the pickup truck, officers discovered empty alcohol containers. A roadside screening indicated potential alcohol impairment. The driver was then escorted to the TBPS headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street, where a breath sample verified a blood alcohol concentration of 126 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood.

The SUV’s occupants were taken to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre. One of them, the driver, suffered severe injuries, including multiple fractures.

Charges and Their Implications:

Kevin Otto WHITE, 21, of Thunder Bay, faces the following charges:

Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle: Individuals found guilty face up to 10 years of imprisonment for bodily harm, and if death results, the imprisonment can be for life. Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs: Conviction can lead to a minimum penalty of a $1,000 fine for the first offence, escalating with subsequent violations. Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 Plus): First-time offenders could face a minimum $1,000 fine.

Kevin White has since been released with conditions, and an upcoming court appearance is scheduled.

Tips from MADD Canada to Avoid Impaired Driving:

Plan Ahead: If you’re planning to drink, arrange for a designated driver, taxi, or public transport. Stay Overnight: If you’re at a friend’s house, consider staying overnight. Use Apps: Utilize ride-sharing apps like Uber or Lyft. Understand the Limits: Recognize that even a small amount of alcohol or drugs can impair one’s ability to drive. Speak Up: If you see someone attempting to drive impaired, intervene or inform authorities.

Remember, it’s always better to be safe than sorry. Protect yourself and others on the road.