Thunder Bay Police Seek Information on Missing McKellar Street North Resident

Thunder Bay – The local community is on high alert as the Thunder Bay Police Service intensifies its search for Chanel BOSAK, a 31-year-old resident who was last seen on Wednesday.

Last Known Location

Chanel BOSAK was last spotted around 10 a.m. on August 9 in the vicinity of McKellar Street North, specifically in the 100-block area.

Description

Chanel is a White female, approximately 5’6″ in height with a large build and a medium complexion. Distinctively, she has long blond hair and eyes that are a mix of blue and green. At the time she went missing, she was wearing a black T-shirt paired with black leggings.

Public Appeal

The Thunder Bay Police Service is reaching out to the community for any leads or information that could aid their investigation and help locate Chanel. If you or someone you know has information about Chanel’s whereabouts or any related details, please contact the police immediately at (807) 684-1200. For those preferring anonymity, tips can also be shared with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.