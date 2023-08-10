Ontario Provincial Police Investigates a High-value Cyber Scam

Thunder Bay – As the digital age continues to grow, so do the scams that come with it. The Thunder Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is urging residents to maintain heightened awareness when navigating the online realm.

A Recent Scam Case: On August 3, 2023, a significant online scam came to the attention of the OPP. An unsuspecting individual got ensnared when they received a computer notification allegedly from Microsoft, claiming their computer had been compromised. Under this pretence, a sum of approximately $90,000 was deceitfully taken from the victim. The investigation into this elaborate hoax is in progress.

Types of Online Frauds: Online frauds have various forms and are not limited to a single type:

Technical Support Scams: Like the recent case where fraudsters pose as support agents from renowned tech companies claiming to resolve fake issues. Phishing: Sending deceptive emails appearing from trusted sources to trick recipients into sharing sensitive information. E-commerce Scams: Promising non-existent products/services in exchange for money. Investment Frauds: Offering fake investment opportunities with high returns. Cryptocurrency Scams: Misleading individuals to make fraudulent cryptocurrency transactions.

Warning Signs: It’s essential to note that scammers can be extremely persuasive and often induce a false sense of urgency. However, vigilance can be your best protection. Consider these cautionary measures:

Pause and ask probing questions.

Always request and verify credentials.

Trust your instincts; if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

Avoid transactions involving unfamiliar cryptocurrencies or immediate cash transfers.

Reject any pushy requests or those emphasizing secrecy.

Refrain from making hasty decisions or sending money under pressure.

Report Suspicious Activity: Victims or potential victims of scams are urged to reach out to the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. For those wishing to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). Additionally, the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre (CAFC) offers a platform to report such instances at www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca.

Remember, recognizing and reporting fraudulent activities is the key to stopping them. Stay informed, stay alert, and stay safe.