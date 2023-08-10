Sudden Death in Intercity Area Under Investigation

Thunder Bay – The Thunder Bay Police Service is actively probing into the sudden death of an unidentified male found in the Intercity region on Wednesday morning.

Incident Details

Officers from the Thunder Bay Police Service’s Primary Response Branch were alerted to the scene on Alloy Drive, 1000 block, around 10:50 a.m. on August 9. They arrived to support firefighters and paramedics who were initially dispatched after reports of an unresponsive male. Upon their arrival, the first responders pronounced the male deceased.

Investigation Progress

The Major Crimes and Forensic Identification Units have taken the lead on this case, signalling the seriousness of the investigation. Plans are underway to conduct a post-mortem examination in Toronto to ascertain the cause of death. The earlier cordoned scene on Alloy Drive has since been cleared.

Public Appeal: While the investigation is still in its early stages, the Thunder Bay Police Service is urging anyone with information that might be helpful to come forward. If you have insights or details regarding this case, you are encouraged to reach out to the police directly at (807) 684-1200. For those who wish to share information while maintaining anonymity, tips can be provided at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com.

Current Status: The investigation is ongoing, and as of now, no additional details have been released to the public.