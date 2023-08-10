THUNDER BAY – LIVING – The Canadian Lakehead Exhibition (CLE) is an adventure waiting to happen for families. But like any large event, it can present challenges, especially when bringing young children along.

For the younger children, the excitement and the rides along with the sounds and aroma is going to get them charged up! Making sure that things go well, that just makes for a more enjoyable and safe day.

The CLE is there to help too. They have resources on site for lost children and lost items.

Here’s a guide for parents and grandparents to make the experience safe, fun, and memorable.

1. Plan Ahead

Mapping Your Journey

Before you head to the CLE, grab a map of the fairgrounds.

Highlight places of interest, restrooms, and emergency meeting spots.

Share the plan with your children, so they are familiar with the day’s schedule.

Dress for the Occasion

Consider dressing the family in bright, matching colors. It makes it easier to spot each other in a crowd.

Ensure everyone wears comfortable shoes for walking and standing.

2. Set Clear Ground Rules

Staying Together

Make a pact with your children to stay together. Hold hands in crowded areas.

Older kids should always inform a trusted adult before going anywhere.

Behavior Expectations

Discuss the importance of listening, not wandering off, and checking in regularly.

3. Safety First

Wristbands or ID Cards

Have children wear wristbands or carry ID cards with their name, your contact information, and any essential medical details.

For added security, consider temporary tattoos with contact information.

Know the Emergency Spots

Familiarize yourself with the fairground’s first aid stations and security points.

Designate specific meet-up spots in case anyone gets separated.

4. Use Technology Wisely

Smart Phone Prep

Ensure phones are fully charged.

Consider portable chargers.

Set regular check-in alarms as reminders for older kids to report their whereabouts.

Apps and Trackers

Use location-sharing apps to keep track of older kids.

Consider child locator gadgets, especially for younger children.

5. Stay Hydrated and Nourished

Packing Essentials

Bring refillable water bottles to stay hydrated.

Pack snacks like granola bars or fruit for quick energy.

Schedule Breaks

Take regular breaks to rest and regroup, ensuring everyone is feeling well and accounted for.

6. Prepare for Different Needs

Meeting Everyone’s Interests

Not every family member will have the same interests. Plan a mix of activities that cater to different age groups.

For instance, while younger kids might enjoy the petting zoo, older ones might be keen on the rides.

Keep Essential Supplies Handy

For toddlers, ensure you pack essentials like diapers, wipes, and a change of clothes.

7. Enjoy and Create Memories

Subheading: Capture the Moments

Bring along a camera or use your phone to snap memorable pictures.

Consider buying souvenirs or keepsakes to remember the day.

Stay Positive

It’s natural for things to not always go as planned. Stay patient and flexible. Remember, the main goal is to have fun and bond as a family.

In conclusion, a day at the Canadian Lakehead Exhibition with children can be a delightful experience. With a little planning, clear communication, and safety precautions, parents and grandparents can ensure everyone has a fantastic time while staying safe and together.