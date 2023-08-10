THUNDER BAY – LIVING – The Canadian Lakehead Exhibition (CLE) is an adventure waiting to happen for families. But like any large event, it can present challenges, especially when bringing young children along.
For the younger children, the excitement and the rides along with the sounds and aroma is going to get them charged up! Making sure that things go well, that just makes for a more enjoyable and safe day.
The CLE is there to help too. They have resources on site for lost children and lost items.
Here’s a guide for parents and grandparents to make the experience safe, fun, and memorable.
1. Plan Ahead
Mapping Your Journey
- Before you head to the CLE, grab a map of the fairgrounds.
- Highlight places of interest, restrooms, and emergency meeting spots.
- Share the plan with your children, so they are familiar with the day’s schedule.
Dress for the Occasion
- Consider dressing the family in bright, matching colors. It makes it easier to spot each other in a crowd.
- Ensure everyone wears comfortable shoes for walking and standing.
2. Set Clear Ground Rules
Staying Together
- Make a pact with your children to stay together. Hold hands in crowded areas.
- Older kids should always inform a trusted adult before going anywhere.
Behavior Expectations
- Discuss the importance of listening, not wandering off, and checking in regularly.
3. Safety First
Wristbands or ID Cards
- Have children wear wristbands or carry ID cards with their name, your contact information, and any essential medical details.
- For added security, consider temporary tattoos with contact information.
Know the Emergency Spots
- Familiarize yourself with the fairground’s first aid stations and security points.
- Designate specific meet-up spots in case anyone gets separated.
4. Use Technology Wisely
Smart Phone Prep
- Ensure phones are fully charged.
- Consider portable chargers.
- Set regular check-in alarms as reminders for older kids to report their whereabouts.
Apps and Trackers
- Use location-sharing apps to keep track of older kids.
- Consider child locator gadgets, especially for younger children.
5. Stay Hydrated and Nourished
Packing Essentials
- Bring refillable water bottles to stay hydrated.
- Pack snacks like granola bars or fruit for quick energy.
Schedule Breaks
- Take regular breaks to rest and regroup, ensuring everyone is feeling well and accounted for.
6. Prepare for Different Needs
Meeting Everyone’s Interests
- Not every family member will have the same interests. Plan a mix of activities that cater to different age groups.
- For instance, while younger kids might enjoy the petting zoo, older ones might be keen on the rides.
Keep Essential Supplies Handy
- For toddlers, ensure you pack essentials like diapers, wipes, and a change of clothes.
7. Enjoy and Create Memories
Subheading: Capture the Moments
- Bring along a camera or use your phone to snap memorable pictures.
- Consider buying souvenirs or keepsakes to remember the day.
Stay Positive
- It’s natural for things to not always go as planned. Stay patient and flexible. Remember, the main goal is to have fun and bond as a family.
In conclusion, a day at the Canadian Lakehead Exhibition with children can be a delightful experience. With a little planning, clear communication, and safety precautions, parents and grandparents can ensure everyone has a fantastic time while staying safe and together.