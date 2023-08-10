Thunder Bay – Wildfire Update – Across the Northwest Region, three new fires have been confirmed as of the late afternoon on August 9.

Details of these new wildland fires are as follows:

Fort Frances 33: Positioned near Bearpelt Lake in Quetico Provincial Park, about 15 kilometers northeast of Lac La Croix First Nation, this 0.1-hectare fire is currently not under control. Fort Frances 34: Located near Sandford Lake, approximately 36 kilometers south of Ignace, this 0.1-hectare fire is not under control. Sioux Lookout 90: Found near Otatakan Lake, roughly 84 kilometers north of Sioux Lookout, this 0.2-hectare fire is not under control.

Overall Fire Situation

At this juncture, the Northwest Region is contending with a total of 53 active fires. Among these, nine fires are not under control, four are being held, 10 are under control, and 30 are under observation.

Fire Hazard Assessment

The wildland fire hazard in the Northwest Region is primarily low. Nevertheless, there are pockets of moderate and high hazard within the Kenora, Dryden, Fort Frances, and Nipigon sectors.

For more detailed insights into fire hazard conditions specific to your area, we encourage you to engage with our Interactive Map.

Notable Fires

Among the fires of note in the Northwest Region:

Red Lake 28: Previously located 40 kilometers North of Lac Seul First Nation, this fire, now Being Held, spans 19,177 hectares. Recent infrared scanning of the southeast portion identified merely four hot spots. Consequently, the fire will soon be removed from the list of fires of note. Thunder Bay 40: Situated 7.5 kilometers east of Quetico Park, this 82-hectare fire is currently Not Under Control. Encouragingly, active efforts to establish hose lines around the fire are yielding substantial progress. Nipigon 13: Encompassing an area of 40,833 hectares, this fire remains Not Under Control. Helicopter bucket operations continue in tandem with fire crews, concentrating on priority areas.

Safety and Reporting

As always, safety remains paramount:

Smoke Forecast : Stay informed about smoke forecasts via FireSmoke.ca to access current and projected smoke conditions.

: Stay informed about smoke forecasts via FireSmoke.ca to access current and projected smoke conditions. Fireworks Safety : While celebrating with fireworks is delightful, prioritize fire safety. Avoid triggering wildland fires by adhering to responsible usage. Consider participating in organized fireworks displays.

: While celebrating with fireworks is delightful, prioritize fire safety. Avoid triggering wildland fires by adhering to responsible usage. Consider participating in organized fireworks displays. Waterbomber Safety : If waterbombers approach water bodies, remain near the shore to ensure safe scooping. Keep in mind that watercraft posing hazards can impede waterbombers, and they will not scoop from unsafe locations.

: If waterbombers approach water bodies, remain near the shore to ensure safe scooping. Keep in mind that watercraft posing hazards can impede waterbombers, and they will not scoop from unsafe locations. No Drone Zone: To minimize risks, abstain from flying drones around forest fires. Such actions jeopardize the lives of pilots, firefighters, and emergency personnel.

Lastly, your prompt reporting plays a pivotal role in managing wildfires. To report a wildland fire located north of the French and Mattawa rivers, dial 310-FIRE. For incidents south of the French or Mattawa rivers, dial 911.

Your vigilance and collaboration significantly contribute to safeguarding our forests and communities. Remain vigilant and safe.