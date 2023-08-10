Thunder Bay – For Canadians using Facebook and Instagram, companies owned by Meta, right now sharing links to news articles is being restricted by the company over a dispute with the Canadian government.

For many people the links to news and information on social media is one of the key reasons they are on social media. It is long past the point of finding old friends today, and as social media has evolved, it has been a key means of communication of news. That was especially important during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Looking at Australia as Solution?

In 2021, Meta, formerly known as Facebook Inc., temporarily banned Australian users from accessing and sharing news content. This was a direct reaction to Australia’s proposed Media Bargaining law, which intended to make tech platforms pay Australian news providers for their content.

Why Did Meta Block News?

The Australian government’s Media Bargaining law was at the heart of this controversy. The law’s primary aim was to ensure that tech giants like Meta compensated local news outlets for the news content displayed on their platforms.

Reactions and Consequences

Meta’s decision sparked widespread criticism. The blockage inadvertently restricted access to several non-news community pages, essential health departments, and other critical services, causing public outrage.

Resolution and Amendments After a week-long standoff, the Australian government and Meta found common ground. The legislation underwent multiple amendments, including:

Recognition of Value Exchange: Decisions to apply the Code would now consider any significant contributions by digital platforms to the sustainability of the Australian news sector.

Extended Mediation: Parties now had a two-month mediation period before facing binding arbitration.

Advance Notice: Digital platforms would receive a month’s notice before the application of the code.

The Aftermath and Broader Implications With these changes in place, Meta consented to restore news sharing in Australia. They also expressed intentions to establish commercial terms with Australian news publishers. Consequently, various media entities, both large and small, announced their collaborations or agreements with Meta.

The whole episode spotlighted the global conversation concerning the dynamic between tech platforms and news entities, positioning Australia’s approach as a potential model for other nations.

The Current Situation in Canada

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has recently blocked access to news content on its digital platforms in Canada. This move was in response to the passing of Bill C-18, also known as the Online News Act, which requires tech giants like Meta and Google to pay Canadian news publishers for their content.

The CBC has joined other news broadcasters and publishers in requesting Canada’s Competition Bureau to investigate Meta’s decision to block news content on its digital platforms in Canada.

Canadian Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez has stated that “A free and independent press is fundamental to our democracy” and that the new law “levels the playing field by putting the power of big tech in check and ensuring that even our smallest news business can benefit through this regime and receive fair compensation for their work”

The CBC has joined other news broadcasters and publishers in requesting Canada’s Competition Bureau to investigate Meta’s decision to block news content on its digital platforms in Canada.

One solution to this issue could be for Meta to negotiate commercial deals with Canadian news firms for their content, as required by the new law.

Another solution could be for the government to engage in further discussions with Meta and other tech giants to find a mutually beneficial solution

One solution to this issue could be for Meta to negotiate commercial deals with Canadian news firms for their content, as required by the new law.

It remains to be seen how this situation will develop, but it is clear that the issue of fair compensation for news content is an important one that needs to be addressed. As a news outlet, netnewsledger.com will continue to follow this story and provide updates as they become available.