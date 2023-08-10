Mexico Notches First-Ever Victory in WBSC Women’s World Cup with Dramatic Win over Australia

THUNDER BAY – There’s a first time for everything, and for Mexico, that historic first came on Wednesday at Baseball Central. The Mexican squad dazzled the crowd, securing their inaugural victory in WBSC Women’s Baseball World Cup play. Pushed into extra innings, they rose to the challenge and bested Australia with a remarkable 16-8 scoreline.

This was a rebound win for Mexico, shaking off yesterday’s stumble against Canada and coming back with a vengeance, propelling their hopes for a spot in next year’s Finals.

Ride of Emotions

The match was a true seesaw affair with the lead changing hands a thrilling four times. The Aussies drew first blood in the inaugural inning, but Mexico didn’t let that phase them. With a spirited rally in the third, they hung up a five-spot to grab the lead. Australia fought back to level terms, only for Mexico to edge ahead again in the fourth.

Fast forward to the bottom of the seventh, Mexico seemingly had the game in their grasp, leading 8-5. But Australia had other ideas. A misstep in the field by Mexico set the stage for Tiara Geldenhuist, who came up clutch, launching a two-out, two-RBI single, ensuring we’d see extra innings.

The Pivotal Eighth

Extra innings began with tension you could cut with a knife. With two runners on, thanks to the tie-break rule, a bunt by Mexico’s Daniela Leal saw Aussie pitcher Morgan Doty attempt a bold play at third. The gamble didn’t pay off, with an errant throw ushering in two Mexican runs. And then, it was the Diana Ibarra show. She delivered the highlight of the night, belting a three-run homer to the stands, setting the tone for Mexico’s dominant inning.

Looking Ahead

This morale-boosting win evens out Mexico’s record at 1-1. Tomorrow promises to be an intense affair as they square off against Hong Kong, China. Australia, on the other hand, will be looking to bounce back from their second defeat.

One thing’s for sure – Thunder Bay is buzzing with baseball fever, and we can’t wait to see what happens next!